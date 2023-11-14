Bungonia's monument to those who served and died in war has been restored, more than 74 years after its dedication.
Some 40 people attended a ceremony in the village on Sunday, November 12, marking the occasion. They included Turkish Embassy representative Atacan Doruk Kilic, who was specially invited to the event.
Historian and Bungonia Village Park Trust secretary, Anne Wiggan said the $36,500 project was a testament to heritage stonemason, John Mottley's skill but also generous donations and community will.
Over 18 months, Mr Mottley restored lead lettering around names of servicemen, restabilised the foundation block, cleaned the memorial and undertook general repairs and re-rendered the concrete plinth. He also organised for surrounding ironwork fencing to be restored.
Mr Mottley used a poultice method to remove lichen and staining on names and the marble base. Lettering had to be lifted in the process.
The name of Reginald Armstrong, who was killed at Gallipoli in World War One, was also added.
"John is an absolutely skilled practitioner and the result is wonderful," Mrs Wiggan said.
When it was clear the memorial required restoration, the Park Trust applied for further funding. Goulburn Soldiers Club contributed $30,000 and the state government's Saluting Our Service program - $10,000.
Mrs Wiggan said the community was hugely grateful for the money and she particularly thanked Goulburn Soldiers Club director, Peter Sinclair for his advocacy.
International Conservation Services (ICS) provided a report on the work needed and other helpful advice. ICS archaeologist, Nicola Ashurst, attended Sunday's event and praised the quality of work completed.
Quialigo Vietnam War veteran, Greg Sullivan officiated at the ceremony.
"This memorial is special; it was the first one built in the Goulburn district after World War One," he said.
"Years from now our following generations may not remember them and think that these war memorials were something only belonging to people of an earlier time," he said.
"I believe it is our job to make sure that doesn't happen. The freedom we share in Australia is due to those wonderful men and women who protected our country in those dire years of war.
"So here today at Bungonia we see the result of our community effort in restoring our war memorial."
He thanked all those who had contributed financially and practically and made special mention of Mr Mottley's craftsmanship.
Attendees enjoyed afternoon tea at the Bungonia Hall afterwards.
"It's taken a while but the result is absolutely wonderful," Mrs Wiggan said.
"The work will conserve the memorial for many years. It's a worthy monument to those who have gone before and shows respect for their legacy."
