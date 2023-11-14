Goulburn Post
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Bungonia pours heart and soul into war memorial's restoration

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
November 14 2023 - 11:55am
Bungonia's monument to those who served and died in war has been restored, more than 74 years after its dedication.

