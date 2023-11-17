Three brothers and a woman have been granted bail over alleged firearm and drug offences, following a vehicle stop in Goulburn.
Police alleged in court that they found a dismantled shotgun, ammunition and prohibited drugs across two separate cars stopped in Lagoon Street on Thursday, November 16.
They arrested a 35-year-old woman and three men aged 28, 31 and 33, who were taken to Goulburn Police Station.
The three men appeared in court via AVL.
In Goulburn Local Court on Friday, November 17, 31-year-old Robert John Hingaia, of Nords Wharf, faced two charges of supplying a prohibited drug (greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity); and one count each of use, supply stolen firearm or firearm part; and possessing ammunition without holding a licence/permit or authority.
Magistrate David Williams told the court that police alleged there were 48 MDMA tablets and seven grams of cocaine in the vehicle in which he was travelling.
He said it was not suggested that Hingaia had a firearm but allegedly "ammunition and parts of a firearm."
Solicitor Matt Adam said his client had never spent time in custody and suffered from PTSD and depression, for which he had been prescribed medication and medicinal cannabis.
"He was a passenger in the vehicle when it was stopped and there may be a question in relation to the substance," he said.
He requested bail, arguing that the matter was likely to be "before the court for some time".
Police prosecutor, Sergeant Harris, opposed this, saying the MDMA tablets were "close to a commercial quantity," there was a risk of further offence and the community's protection "must come first."
However Magistrate Williams said he was satisfied that bail conditions would mitigate any risks.
He granted Hingaia bail on condition he reside at a Rozelle address, report to police weekly and not associate with two co-accused, whom the court heard were his brothers.
Colin Terauna Sheppard, 33, of Waterloo was charged with four counts of acquiring a prohibited firearm part subject to prohibition order, and one count of acquiring ammunition subject to a prohibition order.
Magistrate Williams said police alleged Sheppard had a firearm butts and barrels and shotgun shells.
Sergeant Harris opposed bail on the same grounds as Hingaia but Magistrate Williams granted conditional bail. Sheppard must also report to police weekly and not associate with the co-accused.
Henry Sheppard, 28, of Earlwood was charged with possessing ammunition without holding a licence/permit or authority; and two counts of use, supply a stolen firearm or firearm part.
Reading from police documents tendered to the court, Magistrate Williams said Colin Sheppard had "made full admissions to being the owner of the firearm parts".
"It could be said it is not a strong case (against Henry Sheppard)," he said.
The magistrate granted him bail on condition he reside at Earlwood, report weekly to police and not contact the co-accused.
All three matters will return to Goulburn Local Court on November 29.
Police charged the 35-year-old woman with possess prohibited drug. She was granted strict conditional bail to appear in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
