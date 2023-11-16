Goulburn Post
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Mulwaree Council adds 'option four' to rate increase bid

By Louise Thrower
Updated November 16 2023 - 11:46pm, first published 6:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Peter Walker says the council is listening to feedback in revising its special rate variation proposal. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Mayor Peter Walker says the council is listening to feedback in revising its special rate variation proposal. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Goulburn Mulwaree Council has bowed to public backlash and revised its rate increase proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.