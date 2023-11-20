A production in tribute to a longtime Goulburn theatre stalwart will continue this week.
Lynda Yeadon was originally set to direct The Goulburn Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company's production, The Addams Family.
Mrs Yeadon died following illness on December 3, 2022, sparking an outpouring of tributes for her contribution to the city's theatrical scene.
On Friday, November 17, the cast and crew dedicated the show to Mrs Yeadon, when it opened at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC). Her family is involved as assistant director, cast, set builders and stage crew.
The production brings together a wealth of talent, including Alfie Walker as director, producer Alyce King, assistant directors - Alecia Walker and Lynda's son, Drew Yeadon, musical director - Debra McConnell and choreographer - Claire Liversidge.
It also unites a gifted cast and a "ripping" story line.
However, the family encounters an unforeseen obstacle when Wednesday decides to introduce her new 'normal' boyfriend, Lucas, to the family. In protest, Uncle Fester enlists the help of the Addams' ancestors to call an end to the young budding romance.
As Wednesday admits that she is falling in love, Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley worry about her changing ways. As the families of Wednesday and Lucas come together for dinner one fateful evening, chaos ensues and the two families find themselves admitting deep secrets and coming together in ways they never would have imagined.
The Addams Family musical tells the story of love and friendship through adversity, with a comical, camp and macabre yet poignant spin.
The show continues at GPAC on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 23, 24 and 25 at 7.30pm. Matinee performances will be held on Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26 at 2pm.
