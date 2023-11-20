Goulburn Post
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company honours Lynda Yeadon

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company is staging 'The Addams Family' at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Picture by Peter Oliver Imagery.
The Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company is staging 'The Addams Family' at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Picture by Peter Oliver Imagery.

A production in tribute to a longtime Goulburn theatre stalwart will continue this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.