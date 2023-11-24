Goulburn Post
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Neighbours speak out about proposed Deccan St, Goulburn childcare centre

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
November 24 2023 - 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Jeffrey and Carol Divall at the Deccan Street house proposed to be demolished for a 120-place childcare centre. Both say the proposed building isn't in keeping with the area and will create "traffic chaos." Picture by Louise Thrower.
Natalie Jeffrey and Carol Divall at the Deccan Street house proposed to be demolished for a 120-place childcare centre. Both say the proposed building isn't in keeping with the area and will create "traffic chaos." Picture by Louise Thrower.

Carol Divall and Natalie Jeffrey make one thing clear: they're not opposed to childcare centres which they believe are "desperately needed in Goulburn."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.