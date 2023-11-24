Carol Divall and Natalie Jeffrey make one thing clear: they're not opposed to childcare centres which they believe are "desperately needed in Goulburn."
But both say a "commercial scale" 120-place childcare facility proposed for the corner of Deccan and Mount Streets doesn't fit the streetscape and is in the wrong place.
"It is a very busy intersection," Ms Jeffrey said.
"There's a high school opposite, a pre-school nearby, you have all the trucks going in and out the Crookwell Road and heavy traffic from Marys Mount. It is such a dangerous corner and most people are against it (childcare centre)."
Ms Jeffrey mounted a petition calling for a stop to the two-storey proposal. She has so far collected almost 100 signatures.
Andapise Pty Ltd is proposing to build the centre at 130 Deccan Street.
The $2.23 million proposal involves demolition of an existing 1950s brick-veneer house, once owned by former Goulburn City councillor and businessman, the late Lloyd Godfey. In its place, a two-storey building would be constructed, with a car entry from Mount Street.
The building would occupy 609 square metres, with 840sqm of play space, set over two levels. The total site is 1242sqm. The centre would employ 21 people.
The DA states that the structure achieves "good design" and complies with the council's height requirements.
"It sits comfortably within the context of surrounding residential buildings. The proposed development is compatible with the surrounding built form and visually subservient to the streetscape," a statement of environmental effects states.
Neighbour Carol Divall has a different view.
"Given the property's location, the mass, proportion and scale of the proposed new build, it is entirely out of keeping with others in the area," she said.
"The design takes up almost the entire block, it looms right up to the corner of the roundabout and the facade rises vertically over nine metres from the corner of Mount and Deccan Streets. (This is) all in a building that can't be repurposed for general residential use should the over-ambitious scheme fail."
Mrs Divall says the childcare centre gives "no meaningful consideration" to her heritage home or Goulburn High School's core building opposite, either in architectural or landscaping terms. The centre would occupy most of the land block, with minimum curtilage, "in complete contrast to the neighbourhood."
The developer is relying on existing rear landscaping as a buffer.
Mrs Divall is also concerned that excavation for the underground 24-space carpark will generate cracking in hers and other adjoining homes. Six set-down and pick-up spaces would be located on Mount Street.
The Goulburn Post has sought comment from the developer.
Goulburn architect, Tim Lee, did not design the childcare centre but completed a heritage impact statement for the project. He had this peer-reviewed due to its location near heritage items.
"I think the site's slope allows a reduction in the building's scale as you head up Mount Street and it maintains and preserves the significance of Beamish in the streetscape," he said.
Mr Lee believed the building did not overwhelm its Deccan Street neighbour for the same reason. The roof's height on its southern edge, fronting Deccan Street, matched that of the adjoining residence. In addition, the design also addressed the Mount and Deccan Street intersections with a curve-shape.
The architect told The Post that the designers, Figure 8 Design, had referenced surrounding buildings.
Moreover, if approved, council conditions would require that excavation work had nil impact on adjoining houses.
Mrs Divall said the fact that up to 100 cars a day would drop off children was "of serious concern" at such a busy intersection. The Goulburn Pre-school, Crescent School, Goulburn High School and Wollondilly Public School are in close proximity.
"I don't believe the intersection can handle the extra volume," she said.
However the company has lodged a traffic impact study. Consultants said a "safe pedestrian environment was essential."
"On and off-site conflicts with children, visitors and users of the facility can be avoided through a combination of design and management plans," a report stated.
In a submission, Mrs Divall also raised concerns about the the building's 9.6-metre maximum height and its compliance with the council's planning laws; acoustic and noise impacts; and the building's dominance at what she described as an "entry to Goulburn's inner precinct."
"It's a shame to lose such a well-built place as (130 Deccan Street)," she said.
"I have nothing against modern architecture but I feel this just isn't appropriate for the area."
Ms Jeffrey agreed. She has door knocked the area, making people aware of the application.
"I haven't come across one person in favour of it...The petition about starting a conversation," she said.
"Everyone funnels through this intersection and while childcare is needed in Goulburn, it shouldn't be here."
The development application is on public exhibition until November 27 and can be accessed on the council's website.
