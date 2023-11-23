Goulburn Post
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Community speak out against Goulburn Mulwaree rate rise

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 23 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Splitting a 51.2 per cent council rate rise over three years makes no difference to Chloe Hurley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.