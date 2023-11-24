Police have supplied further details on a three-vehicle crash that temporarily closed the Goulburn to Crookwell Road on Friday, November 24.
Emergency services were called at 8.10am to the crash, some 12km north of Goulburn on the Crookwell Road at Kingsdale. The collision occurred 2km north of the Marble Hill Road.
READ MORE:
Another vehicle, a Mazda sedan travelling south behind the Kia was also impacted in the collision and the occupants, a man and woman from Laggan, escaped injury. The driver of the Kia was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by Police Rescue and conveyed by ambulance from the scene.
She was airlifted from Goulburn airport to Canberra Hospital for injuries to her right leg, abdomen and chest and was in a serious condition. The other drivers and occupants escaped injury.
Hume Police are investigating the circumstances and and are asking for anyone with dash cam footage or witnesses to the incident before the crash to call Crimestoppers on 1800 33 3000 or Goulburn Police Station 4824 0799.
ALSO READ:
The Crookwell Road was closed for about one hour in both directions.
"Drivers need to drive to the conditions, be attentive and expect the unexpected especially on our rural roads," Inspector Hinton said.
"The consequences can be fatal,of simply getting from one place to another, and every road user, whether a driver, passenger or pedestrian deserves to arrive home safe.
"Police are asking drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and if unwell or fatigued, don't drive and risk your life or the life of someone else."
It was the third crash within three days. On Tuesday, November 22, a 49-year-old Sydney truck driver died after his vehicle crashed through a barrier at the top of Abercrombie ridge, some 30km north of Taralga. The vehicle plummeted down the valley and landed about 100 metres from the Abercrombie bridge. Vehicle recovery operations were underway on Friday.
On Friday, November 24, a truck carrying a mixed load rolled north of Marulan near Red Hills Road. The driver was uninjured. The vehicle rolled into the median strip. One northbound lane was temporarily affected.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.