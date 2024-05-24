Remembering Pamela Maple-Brown, a woman of 'grace, beauty and elegance'

When Jim Maple-Brown set his mind to something, not too much stopped him.
That was the case when he first spied Pamela Calder just after World War Two. The pair met through mutual friends at Darling Point where Pamela lived with her family. The courtship began.
"Mum was a very beautiful young woman and Dad didn't let up until she said yes (to marriage)," their son, Richard reflected this week.
So started a 72 and a half-year marriage that only ended with Jim's death in 2020.
Pamela Maple-Brown, a woman described by friends and family as "elegant, caring and the epitome of grace," died at Wagga Wagga on April 29, aged ninety-seven.
She and Jim were well known in Goulburn and district not just for their famous 7800-acre Springfield property on the Braidwood Road, but as benefactors and generous social hosts.
Pamela Calder was born in Sydney on March 10, 1927. She grew up at Darling Point and was educated at SCEGGS, Darlinghurst.
Her only sibling, Diana, was killed in a plane crash in Jamaica in 1952, while working with an airline. It was her first flight as an air hostess and the plane crashed shortly after take-off.
Pamela was 25 at the time, five years into her marriage, and living at Springfield. The vast sheep grazing property was first taken up by Jim's forebear, William Pitt Faithfull, in 1828. It passed down through the Faithfulls and Maple-Browns and Jim blazed a trail as an innovator in the wool industry.
Pamela and Jim lived in a cottage, Pinea, on the property, while his parents, Irwin and Florence, lived at the main house
The couple had four children - Susan, Richard, Diana (known as Doats) and Sarah.
Richard said it was a "typical rural upbringing." The children rode ponies to the property's one-teacher school. Springfield was like a "small village" with 15 workers and 25 children at the school.
Jim worked his Lake Bathurst property, Font Hill, and was often away with his wool industry work.
"Mum was very much the homemaker," Richard said.
"...She pretty much gave us free rein but kept us on the straight and narrow. She couldn't have done more for us as a mum. Family was paramount to her and she loved nothing more than seeing her children and grandchildren doing well."
Pamela similarly cared for other children on the property, ferried them to sport and took a deep interest in staff.
She helped organise picnic races and polo tournaments at Springfield and was a member of Goulburn's Lady Belmore Club.
Daughter, Doats, said her mother connected with people in every setting.
"Her personality made her. She was not only pretty but beautiful in every way. Mum was very engaging and a great conversationalist," she said.
"She was fun to be with and made people feel comfortable."
In this respect, Doats said her mother was also a great support to Jim in his work.
In 1983, following Irwin Maple-Brown's death, Pamela and Jim moved to the main homestead, known as the "big house." Both loved history and in 2004 they donated 1000 items from the family's collection to the National Museum of Australia. It was the largest ever donation under the cultural gifts program and included an 1890s custom-built buggy, cricket trophies, wedding dresses, wool samples and more. The items were previously held in a two-room museum at Springfield.
In December, 2022, Pamela opened Springfield Place and the Faithfull (heritage) Room at the redeveloped Goulburn Base Hospital. Springfield House, the former nurses quarters, had been demolished as part of the redevelopment.
Project manager, Kerry Hort, said the health service assured Pamela that everything possible would be done to honour the name. Florence Faithfull, Jim's aunt, had donated to the building's construction.
"Pamela was very pleased to be there for the opening...and was taken aback by the effort we'd gone to," Ms Hort said.
"...I spoke to her a few times and she talked about her family's history. We were pleased she was there. It was nice to have those conversations and I won't forget them easily."
On the day, Pamela donated a spirit level that had been given to Florence by builders of Springfield House at its 1928 opening. It is housed in the Faithfull Room.
Pamela and Jim moved to Goulburn in 2008 after the main homestead and some surrounding buildings were sold out of the family for the first time. Their grandson, James, and wife Sophie, continue to farm Springfield.
Richard said the move was a difficult decision but his parents enthusiastically transformed their historic Hurst Street home.
When a neighbour opposite wanted to demolish a heritage house in 2020, Pamela was among the residents who fought against it and the proposed construction of a what residents dubbed a "McMansion."
Pamela continued to live at Hurst Street after Jim's death, with the help of family and carers in latter years.
Ten months ago, she moved to Wagga Wagga and lived with Doats and at Settlers Village assisted living.
She reacquainted with good friend, Robyn Newton, and made new ones.
"They became known as the fun table...Mum made an impact in a short time," Doats said.
"...Mum loved people and was a great enthusiast for everything."
Pamela also took an abiding interest in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, remembering every birthday and celebrating their achievements.
Richard said his mother always had a positive outlook and was very inclusive.
She died peacefully at Settlers Village on April 29.
Doats said Pamela was grateful for her life.
"She knew she was lucky to have had an incredible life, a wonderful husband and family. She valued everything she had and loved her family," she said.
A celebration of Pamela's life was held at Springfield Polo Club on May 14. The day, which some 200 people attended, was also a chance to honour Jim, who died during Covid.
Three generations of the family spoke. Pamela was buried in the family graveyard, with Jim's ashes.
Their 28th great-grandchild was born the same day.
Pamela is also survived by her children, their spouses and 11 grandchildren.
