Remembering Pamela Maple-Brown, a woman of 'grace, beauty and elegance'

In 1983, following Irwin Maple-Brown's death, Pamela and Jim moved to the main homestead, known as the "big house." Both loved history and in 2004 they donated 1000 items from the family's collection to the National Museum of Australia. It was the largest ever donation under the cultural gifts program and included an 1890s custom-built buggy, cricket trophies, wedding dresses, wool samples and more. The items were previously held in a two-room museum at Springfield.

