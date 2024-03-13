Council cans cake and celebrations for city's 161st birthday

"And we do further... ordain that the said town of Goulburn shall be henceforth a city and be called the city of Goulburn and we thereby further ordain and declare that the church called St Saviour's on the said city of Goulburn shall henceforth be the Cathedral Church and See of the said Mesac Thomas, Bishop of Goulburn and his successors," the lengthy document stamped by Queen Victoria stated.

