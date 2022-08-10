The great Peter Brock graced its walls during a promotional visit one year and hundreds of Goulburn people forged their careers there.
Geissler Motors Holden engendered a certain respect as one of the oldest Goulburn dealerships.
"The Geissler name had a lot of history and credibility so people traditionally went there to buy their cars," former general manager Grahame Northey said.
"Back then, families continued the tradition of buying their cars from there."
Mr Northey will be one of up to 150 people attending a reunion of former and existing Geissler Motors staff on Saturday, September 10 at the Goulburn Golf Club. Former motor mechanic and current councillor, Steve Ruddell is organising the gathering, which will also include allied trades such as spray painters and spare parts businesses.
Geissler Motors was started by brothers Fred and Bert Geissler in 1957. The pair used to race at Bathurst, Mr Northey said. Fred was something of a fixture on the touring car circuit in the 1970s and 1980s.
Mr Ruddell said the Auburn Street building, now the Target site, was originally commissioned by Mrs Parker for the Southern Ford dealership but the Geissler brothers convinced her to sell it to them. An Esso service station was on the nearby Auburn/Bradley Street corner and the two sites were joined to form the business.
Previously, Holden was located at Peter Clifton Motors in Verner Street.
The business was born and over the years employed hundreds of people across sales, service, administration and the NRMA road service, which ran 24 hours.
Mr Ruddell started his motor mechanic apprenticeship at Geisslers in the mid 1980s. He left for a time, returned in the early 1990s and then again in the early 200s as NRMA's road service mechanic. All up, he spent seven years there.
"They were a good bunch of people to work with," he said.
"At the end of the week we'd have beers and a barbecue with the staff and all the surrounding tradespeople. It was a very social group.
"...It was a pretty good business and I thought the workshop at the time was one of the busiest and best in Goulburn."
Mr Northey worked at Geisslers from 1987 to 2007, much of that as general manager under the late Rod and Susie Owens.
"It was a good place to work...I did a lot of kilometres around that yard," he said.
Mr Northey worked with the likes of longtime staff members Bede Fitzgibbon, Phil Robertson and Des Jeffery. Local businessman Paul O'Rourke also started his career there.
Gerald Slaven and Paul Wakelin bought the business from Geisslers and then Rod and Susie Owens purchased it from them in the mid 1980s. Mr Owens was the former dealer principal.
The couple has since passed away, as has Bert Geissler.
However organisers are hoping Fred Geissler can attend the reunion. The Owens' daughters, Fionna, who worked at Geisslers for many years, and Sheridan, have also been invited.
The business was sold in 2007 and Geissler Motors subsequently moved to the current premises on Finlay Road.
The former site and surrounding land was sold for just over $5 million in 2009 and the Target building and other business premises subsequently constructed.
Those attending the Geisslers reunion will have the chance to reflect over a memorabilia collection.
Anyone wishing to attend can contact Mr Ruddell via Facebook or "just turn up on the night." It starts at 6pm on September 10 at the Goulburn Golf Club.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
