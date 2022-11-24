Veolia consider entering into a voluntary planning agreement on road maintenance and renewal. Planners described the current contributions as "totally inadequate."



A review of traffic data in the EIS. The council claimed this was "flawed" as the counts were taken during COVID restrictions. The review should also address the "identified need" for a climbing lane between Crisps Creek intermodal and Collector Road.



Further investigation of construction traffic alternatives, including use of Crisps Creek intermodal.



An accommodation strategy be prepared and considered with the EIS before any approval. This would include options to house an estimated 297 construction workers over three years "to avoid placing undue stress on the local rental market."

That Veolia demonstrate that the use of Portland cement as a binding agent on hazardous waste is proven before the application is assessed. The council says this is a "critical element" that must not be left "open-ended."

A comprehensive and region-wide monitoring system for air quality, water and soil be established if the project is approved.