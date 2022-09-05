Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Stop Gundary solar farm group presses politicians on planning laws

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 5 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gundary Plains graziers, Stan and Ann Moore are members of an action group opposed to the planned $540 million solar farm in the area. Photo: Louise Thrower.

An action group has mounted a political campaign against Goulburn Mulwaree's omission as one of five renewable energy zones across NSW.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.