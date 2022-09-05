An action group has mounted a political campaign against Goulburn Mulwaree's omission as one of five renewable energy zones across NSW.
The Stop Gundary Solar Farm group maintained that if it had been included, a $540 million proposed development by Lightsource bp on Goulburn's southeastern outskirts "would never have been considered" for the area.
Earlier this year the state government announced Central West Orana, New England, South-West Hunter, Central Coast and the Illawarra as the five Renewable Energy Zones (REZ). This was despite Goulburn Mulwaree Council's request to be included. The council did so as part of a submission to the Transport and Infrastructure SEPP amendment (renewable energy and regional cities).
The SEPP outlined a planning framework for development of state significant renewable energy projects in the zones and sought to avoid land-use conflict in the five growing regions. The NSW Department of Planning would need to be satisfied that urban land conflicts, impacts on growth potential and scenic values "were not significant."
The zones carry stricter planning considerations. They also preceded the government's much-awaited Large Scale Solar Energy Guideline released in late August. This outlines the guidelines that must be considered in the development of state significant solar projects, either in or outside the REZs.
"I can't see why Goulburn isn't comparable with other REZs," Gundary action group member, Stan Moore said.
"Within 10km of the city's boundary we have potentially the largest solar farm proposed for NSW and it doesn't have to consider the guidelines.
"...This is about siting a solar farm in an area already designated by local government for future planning of a regional city."
Lightsource bp hopes to build a 400 megawatt peak solar farm on the Gundary Plains, some 10km southeast of Goulburn. The state significant development is planned on a 632 hectare site stretching from Windellama Road to Kooringaroo Road, off Mountain Ash Road. It will comprise 1.2 million solar panels.
The action group opposes the project on the basis of its location on agricultural land, visual and amenity impacts and potential devaluation of landowners' properties. One property owner, Troy McNally said he would have "218-degree" views of solar panels.
Mr Moore and wife Ann's property would overlook the solar farm.
He argued the company was "highly unlikely" to have considered the Gundary Plains for the project if Goulburn was in a REZ. The legislation seeks to protect land within 10km of a B3 commercial core and within 5km of general, low and medium density zoned land.
"This proposal is surrounded by 90 separate lots owned by 60 people, so it is closely settled," Mr Moore said.
"The idea in the guideline is not to put solar farms in closely settled areas or those earmarked for growth. Around the Brisbane Grove area there are a lot of small residential blocks and several planning proposals (for housing)."
However, the company said the site was selected for its topography, distance from heavily populated residential areas, screening from nearby road networks, and proximity to existing overhead powerlines.
The group also maintains it is an inappropriate location due to the extent of cropping and agriculture.
It has taken up the matter with Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman.
Ms Tuckerman said was disappointed Goulburn was not one of the REZs and has made representations to planning minister, Anthony Roberts.
"I will continue to work with the Minister on the matter," she said in a statement.
One Nation Upper House member and Goulburn man, Rod Roberts, is also taking up the issue.
Council general manager Aaron Johansson said it was "disappointing" that Goulburn had not been included. It had since been explained that it didn't meet the underlying criteria.
"...We understand (this) relates to Goulburn not being defined as a 'regional city' within specific NSW government mapping," he said in a statement.
"Unfortunately the criteria appeared too inflexible, and did not take into account the merits of the council's submission without further consultation by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment."
The exclusion meant that an additional layer of assessment would not be required. Under this layer, approval for large-scale solar farms could not be granted unless the authority was satisfied the project would avoid significant conflict with existing or approved residential or commercial uses of land surrounding the development. Further, it could not have "a significant adverse impact on the regional city's capacity for growth, or scenic quality and landscape character."
Mr Johansson said the council was assessing its options, which would include representations to the planning minister to have Goulburn considered for inclusion.
"This is based on Goulburn's predicted growth projections and our location in an area that is generating significant interest in renewable energy opportunities," he said.
