The Huckstepp family escaped the city on Sunday and made a beeline for the Goulburn Show.
Hearing about the event on the grapevine, Hayley, her husband and children, Jack and Willow, took in a feast of entertainment.
"We've been to the Sydney Royal but this is a much better size. It's nice to see all the produce and it has a nice community feel," Hayley said.
READ MORE:
Thousands of locals and visitors from throughout NSW flocked through the gates for the March 4 and 5 event.
Goulburn AP&H treasurer Nestor Ellinopoullous estimated 8000 to 10,000 people attended the Goulburn Recreation Area event.
It kicked off on Saturday morning, with Commonwealth Games bowls dual gold medallist, Ellen Ryan opening the Show.
The pavilion was packed to the rafters with up to 3000 entries across multiple categories.
Outside, patrons hardly knew what to take in first, from dog and equestrian events, to woodchopping, the Young Farmers Challenge, music by local high schools, reptile and 'dinosaur' displays, side show alley, carriage rides, the master showman competition and much more.
ALSO READ:
AP&H Society president, Jacki Waugh, was tired but happy on Monday.
"I was very pleased with it. All the comments were really positive and people commented on its friendly atmosphere," she said.
The weather gods were also kind, in contrast to last year when the Sunday was washed out..
Mrs Waugh said more than 100 volunteers and sponsors helped make the event a success. Organisation started almost straight after the last show.
The event traditionally breaks even but any profit is channelled back into the fixture or infrastructure.
Many of the helpers returned on Monday to dismantle the Show and reflect on another roaring success.
Mrs Waugh said a survey would be distributed through the Society's Facebook page to gauge people's views.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.