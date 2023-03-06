Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Annual Goulburn Show packs a punch for bountiful crowd

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Huckstepp family escaped the city on Sunday and made a beeline for the Goulburn Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.