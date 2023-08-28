Goulburn Post
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Photos

Family and friends reflect on Des Storrier's life at memorial service

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 28 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Among Des Storrier's many traits throughout his varied life, entertainment and humour were mainstays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.