Among Des Storrier's many traits throughout his varied life, entertainment and humour were mainstays.
Whether it was keeping his five younger siblings amused growing up on the farm, or playing to a live audience, Des could capture attention.
The well known former Goulburn man, who died on July 10 in Sydney, aged 81, was fondly remembered at a memorial service at the Workers Club on Saturday, August 26. It followed a funeral service at Clifton Gardens on July 14.
Reminders of his life, including a radio, a self-written book about his family life, figures of his favourite animals and a photo adorned the stage.
Mr Storrier was remembered for his eclectic life which covered work as a radio DJ, accounting, computer software development, printing and a few jobs in between.
Daughter, Carolyn Mills said her father could draw the attention of any room, commanded the stage for many years at Goulburn's Lieder Theatre and made everyone laugh at the community emcee or radio gigs he hosted.
"This entertainment was a definite Storrier trait as it was always such a joy listening to stories told by Des and his five siblings at Nan's annual Christmas party, from his life growing up on a farm in Laggan," she said.
"..But it was Des' overall cheekiness and charm that captivated everyone."
Born on August 29, 1941 to Vincent and Edna Storrier at Crookwell, he was raised on district farms at Grabben Gullen and 'Cotta Walla.'
He attended Saint Mary's Primary School, Crookwell and later, Saint Patrick's Technical School in Goulburn.
His brother, Kevin, remembered Des as 'the boss of the kids,' which included younger siblings - Dawn, Kevin, Bill, Sandra and Barry.
Kevin said Des was a much-loved and admired brother known for his pranks, quiet nature, quick wit and intelligence.
"No matter what happened, he had the ability to convince Mum and Dad that he wasn't to blame and would bribe us with lollies or money," he told the gathering.
"...We had a very happy family life and couldn't have wanted for a better big brother than Des. We were all very proud of his talents, namely his singing, radio announcing and acting ability."
Des started his radio career as a DJ at Goulburn's 2GN, introduced rock 'n roll to the city and, according to Carolyn, met stars like Johnny Cash and Gene Vincent. Even when he left the station and pursued accountancy, he kept up regular radio shifts into the early '90s, including with the now RamFM.
At home, Carolyn said he loved belting out a few Neil Diamond tunes, which he accompanied with his well known "tenor tones."
Des married Marion Milson and had a son, Mark in 1966.
Following the couple's separation, Des was literally stage struck by the young registrar doctor, Susanne Storrier, who played his love interest in the Lieder Theatre's production, Black Comedy, in the early 1970s. They also acted together in King Lear.
They married in 1977 and had three children, James, Carolyn and Andrew.
Former Lieder Theatre director, Chrisjohn Hancock said Des was involved in 37 productions over 35 years.
"He was a really solid as an actor," he said.
"He did his lines, knew his role and performed without a fuss. He was very dependable and that's what made him such a popular character."
Des was also a major part of the Lieder's committee as treasurer, financial adviser and auditor. Later, in partnership with son, Mark, in Hypercet Printing, the business printed the theatre's programs.
He acted in Crookwell Amateur Dramatic Society (CADS) productions, beside sister, Sandra.
Des was also credited with introducing the first mainframe computer to Goulburn and developing software for the health department, Baxter and Redback Boots and his brother Bill's business, Superline Auto Spares.
Carolyn said her father was devoted to Sue and together created a happy, healthy home life in which children thrived. Typically, her father could sing a song to his children and grandchildren "about anything and everything."
"These two different people from very different sides of the track seemed to somewhat effortlessly make everything work," she said.
He wholeheartedly supported her when she set up her Montague Street practice, even coming up with the name 'Marima,' an Aboriginal word meaning "to care for."
The couple later moved to Mosman. Carolyn said her mother was with Des every day as his health deteriorated from 2010 with a disease that "just wasn't fair."
"It never quite took your sense of humour though, something that you will be remembered for the most by everyone in this room today," Carolyn told the service.
"Thank you to everyone for sharing the memories of Des, memories that may have been robbed from him in his later years but will live on in all of us for many years to come."
