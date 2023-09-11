A former Goulburn woman who was missing for almost a month has been found.
Police confirmed that 37-year-old Holly Butterworth was located at Newtown on Sunday, September 10 at Newtown.
They had previously asked for public assistance in finding Ms Butterworth, who was last seen near Kings Cross Station, Potts Point, on Thursday, August 17. She had been residing in Sydney's inner west.
Police said they held serious concerns for Holly's welfare as she suffered a medical condition and had not contacted her family since late August. Officers were notified of her disappearance on September 8.
It's understood she is now receiving medical treatment.
