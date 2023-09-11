Goulburn Post
Officers locate former Goulburn woman, Holly Butterworth

Updated September 11 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
Holly Butterworth has been located. Picture supplied.
A former Goulburn woman who was missing for almost a month has been found.

