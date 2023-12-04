One of Goulburn's historic properties has been passed in at auction.
South Hill homestead at 3 Garroorigang Road went to auction onsite on Saturday, December 2.
Agent John Connell said the two-storey property was passed in on the vendor's $3.5 million bid. There were no registered bidders.
Mr Connell said despite this, there was strong interest in the circa 1870s house, with its 30 rooms and surrounding 18 hectares. It was marketed across Australia over a six-week campaign.
"We've had a lot of interest before and after the sale but people have to get their finances organised. Negotiations are underway with several parties," he said.
He hoped to sell South Hill in the "near future". The asking price is $3.65m.
Mr Connell described it as a very unique property with its seven art gallery spaces.
Linda and Roland Gumbert bought South Hill from the late Elizabeth and The Reverend Ian Lipscomb in 2005.
Since purchasing the homestead, the Gumberts have modernised kitchens and bathrooms, installed double glazing and enclosed verandahs that still allowed expansive views over the nearby Mulwaree River.
The former Sydney couple plan to stay in Goulburn once the property is sold.
The failure to sell at auction follows that of another nearby historic property. Brigadoon at 56 Brisbane Grove Road went to auction on November 4 with a $2.5m price expectation. It includes six bedrooms, four bathrooms, kitchen, lounge and dining room. There is also a rear coach house and stables and a maid's room converted into accommodation.
Owners Peter and Maureen Lambert have extensively restored the home since their 2012 purchase.
The 1891 EC Manfred-designed house set on 4.5 hectares was passed in and has been placed on the market for $2.5m by Carol James Real Estate.
