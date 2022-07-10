The article dated July 4, 'Upper Lachlan councillor Nathan McDonald defends rail trail decision' is off the mark in so many areas.
To make such a profound decision before even considering the state government report on rail trails for NSW, an evaluation summary that was only two days from being released, was a grave error in judgement on Mr McDonald's part.
The maintenance of an operational rail trail is not all about cost. There are many associated benefits derived from a rail trail facility such as physical and mental health wellbeing of constituents that use the trail for sport, rehabilitation, social and sporting activities just to name a few.
Maintenance cost: A well-planned and constructed rail trail should have a design standard of at least 25 years before major refurbishment. In the meantime, daily or yearly costs can be offset by a myriad of income generating schemes such as, user pay, PayWave and coin/notes donation totem stations at each track-head, public and business donations, sponsorships, special events, cycle tours including electric trikes to transport the elderly and infirm. Businesses that benefit most should be levied to ensure they absorb a fair share of maintenance costs.
The all-powerful farming lobby have their influence all over the decision to scuttle the project, their farm- centric concerns are the same the world over and they know full well there are solutions to all their objections. Mr McDonald highlighted the following:
Trail fencing: To claim fences will cut stock off from water (and feed) supplies is wrong. The design of any rail trail ensures that does not happen; design imperatives include unique stock pass-overs/underpasses, and dedicated stock and farm vehicle track crossing points.
Trespassing: In recent years laws have been strengthened to give farmers more protection and ease of instigating action against any trespass incident. A fence clearly marks a legal defined boundary, separating users from stock and dogs, as well as ensuing users are confined within the rail trail corridor.
Wind drift from chemicals: A valid point, again, built into a rail trail plan is a 'track marshal,' usually the local bushfire captain or nominated person who has ultimate control over "closing the sector" of rail trail for the period of aerial or mechanical spraying, and most importantly during extreme bushfire periods.
Biosecurity: The biosecurity standard for rail trails in NSW has already been worked through and mandated in association with the NSW Farmers Association. I am aware that all rail trail groups treat biosecurity seriously and will ensure the minimum standard of biosecurity compliance along the rail trail will match or exceed what the adjoining farmer practices on his land.
Lack of maintenance: Regular maintenance is a legal requirement of every rail trail development, necessitating regular patrols to inspect, which is another set of eyes that alert many farmers to stock in stress, leaking and busted irrigation pipes. These patrols form part of volunteer involvement.
Rubbish: The only risk to rubbish is at the track heads which is monitored regularly. Experience from other rail trails is "rubbish/littering is not and has not been an issue."
Any proposal needs to be fully examined and tested. The Goulburn to Crookwell Rail Trail has been identified for many years as a project that will provide substantial economic benefits to your region (certainly by at least the last four ULSCs). Much investigation has taken place over the years to substantiate this view.
Now, with the very positive appraisal of the pilot rail trail work, and the state government's confirmed support for rail trails in NSW, it is time to update all those reports, costings, and assessments to enable a fully informed decision to be made.
The decision is not yet about any financial implications for ULSC - it's about confirming that the project warrants detailed examination for assessment on its merit. Isn't that what a council would normally do with any other project? Why not for this one?
Stage three of the government guidelines requires the detailed design, consultation, and financing elements to be addressed once the initial examination has proved the case. That opportunity has been dismissed by the ULSC's latest stance.
In closing, rail trails and cycling are the new economy, wallets on wheels, and any council that does not embrace the concept, or not comprehensibly investigate the results of other working rail trails is negligent in its duty, ultimately doing their community a disservice.
I am writing this letter to highlight benefits of rail trails and raise awareness following the Upper Lachlan Shire Council's decision to withdraw their support of the proposed 56km trail from Goulburn to Crookwell.
I've been lucky enough to ride on hundreds of kilometres of rail trails in Victoria and SA. My wife, Robyn, has joined me on some of these. We've seen first hand how much money they bring into the towns nearby.
I believe Crookwell would benefit immensely financially from a rail trail. People would come from Sydney and Canberra, ride to Crookwell, stay the night and ride back to Goulburn the next day. Money would be spent in Goulburn and Crookwell on meals, accommodation, fuel, bike gear and shopping in general.
Rail trails have toilets, water tanks, tables and shelter every 10kms or so. And as for biosecurity, I would rather have bike riders coming through my property than a train through it.
The government still owns the land that the rail track was built on so if anyone has constructed sheds or stockyards on the land, they can build around these structures, as we have seen happen in South Australia.
The rail trail at Tumbarumba goes 25km and within weeks of it opening, nine new businesses opened up (it's fantastic, just google it) and it's in the middle of nowhere.
There are over 100 money making rail trails in Australia and they work fine. Why wouldn't it work here?
The amount of money the rail trail would bring to Goulburn and Crookwell would be unprecedented. Like Bob Kirk said, it's a no-brainer. He is a man with vision and not only with rail trails. More councils would benefit having someone with his vision.
There has been hundreds of millions of dollars spent on cycle trails in NZ; they can see the benefit. A Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment NZ report states that cycle trail users injected an estimated $950 million into the economy in 2021.
As for maintenance, most trails, including Tumbarumba are maintained by volunteers. There's a lot of retired people out there looking for something to do (just like me) or maybe it's a good idea for Work for the Dole!
Having just read the item in The Goulburn Post regarding the proposed rail trail, I noticed that not once was the subject of privacy and screening mentioned.
I am sure that I wouldn't be alone in addressing this matter. The proposal takes the trail within approximately 60 metres from my back door, meaning every person who uses the trail can see right up to my back door.
This would mean that I would have no privacy while entertaining or just having some quiet time to myself on my verandah/deck. It's not acceptable in my view.
The proposition was put to me of planting a screen, with the use of small potted trees. It would take possibly 10 to 15 years to grow large enough to offer any privacy at all. I am sure there are others in the same situation.
There are lots of other reasons that have been mentioned and some that have not. I am pleased with ULSC decision to not support this project.
