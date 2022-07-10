Maintenance cost: A well-planned and constructed rail trail should have a design standard of at least 25 years before major refurbishment. In the meantime, daily or yearly costs can be offset by a myriad of income generating schemes such as, user pay, PayWave and coin/notes donation totem stations at each track-head, public and business donations, sponsorships, special events, cycle tours including electric trikes to transport the elderly and infirm. Businesses that benefit most should be levied to ensure they absorb a fair share of maintenance costs.