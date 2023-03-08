International Women's Day is the opportunity to celebrate women's achievements, challenge stereotypes and embrace diversity.
This year's theme is to embrace equity, and the importance of inclusion and a sense of belonging.
Here are six women, who are among the many that have made a positive difference in Goulburn and district.
The Goulburn Hospital redevelopment project manager has been the guiding force on the $165 million work.
In her role, she liaised closely with the community, contractors, consultants and staff to ensure the design met needs.
Ms Hort started her career at Crookwell and Goulburn as a midwife and quickly worked her way up into management.
"I've thoroughly enjoyed it and really have a great passion for the people in health care," she said in 2018.
"In public health we don't turn anyone away and our most important job is to provide the best care we possibly can and it's been my lifelong ambition to make sure that happens."
She was named the 2018 Local Woman of the Year and in 2021 was awarded Rotary's prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship for services to community and health.
The Goulburn AP&H Society president has seemingly endless energy.
She coordinates the Goulburn Show every year, coming up with a multitude of ideas to keep it fresh, and networks her many contacts to make it a reality.
Mrs Waugh has been Society president for more than 10 years.
"...It's like a drug addiction and it takes over your life," she recently told The Post.
"I love the people and the joy everyone gets from displaying their livestock or arts and crafts. It's very unifying for the community."
She is also an active member of the Lilac City Festival committee and has her hand in many other community organisations.
It's hard to know where to start with Carol James, another woman with boundless energy and generosity.
Cr James was elected to Goulburn Mulwaree Council in 2008, served as mayor for two years and on numerous committee. Currently, she is the only female councillor.
As Goulburn Lilac City Festival president she has revived the event and coordinated an army of volunteers.
Cr James was deeply involved in Goulburn Scouts for many years, has mentored the Youth Council and taken a strong interest in the region's younger population.
"I have a theory that the right person can make a difference. Someone did that for me, gave me the drive and direction I needed," Cr James once told The Post.
"I've seen it happen, and to turn a child around is the most wonderful thing. I think everyone has that skill, to show keenness and interest. If you show you care and give young people the benefit of the doubt, it can make a huge difference."
Cr James also chairs the Community Drug Action Team and a member of the Goulburn and District Suicide Prevention Network. She previously worked on the Salvation Army's 'Sallie van.'
In between, she runs her own busy real estate business.
In 2015, she was recognised with Goulburn's NSW Woman of the Year award.
Goulburn Performing Arts Centre manager, Raina Savage, hasn't wasted a minute since taking up the role in March, 2021.
The former Griffith Council regional arts and museum manager was tasked with drawing in performances and coordinating opening of the city's new $19 million facility.
One of her prime goals was to make the centre accessible and affordable for the community.
"...I want it to include diverse groups within the community and increase participation and engagement in the performing arts," she said in 2021.
Mayor Peter Walker said that since opening in March, 2022 GPAC had hosted 23,000 visitors and presented more than 140 events including 101 shows.
"Local theatre and musical groups, dance schools and school groups have taken to the stage and 50 people have found employment as permanent or casual staff," he said.
The Centre will celebrate its first anniversary this month.
Kath Dunn has been teaching music in Goulburn primary schools for almost 25 years.
She has inspired hundreds of students to take up instruments but has also advocated music as a way of improving their overall school performance.
"I was drawn to the engagement with children and the chance to support their learning and the positive interaction and impact it has on them," she said last year.
"The music program offers the children a chance to explore another side of themselves and achieve success in the classroom. They draw on that and realise there's a way to experience joy in their lives.
In 2022, she was was one of just four teachers nominated for the 2022 Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award.
Mrs Dunn will speak about her career at a Soroptimists International Women's Day event at Goulburn's Best Western Motel on Wednesday, March 8.
Jo Marshall set out with a vision some 10 years ago to create an agritourism and research centre for the region.
That dream became reality in recent years when the Australian Agricultural Centre opened on the property, Wharekaroi on the Crookwell and Goulburn Road.
It marked nine years of hard work for multiple grant applications that bore success.
The multipurpose facility "educates, showcases, and demonstrates technology and innovation in the agricultural industry."
It includes education programs, a facility demonstrating the circular economy, a shearing shed and quarters, overnight accommodations for students and much more. The The facility occupies 161 hectares.
The centre was nominated for the 2018 NSW/ACT Regional Development Award for Agricultural Innovation.
She also founded the charity, Walk Away Cancer and raised more than $50,000 to assist sufferers and their carers.
In 2018 she was nominated for the Regional Achievement and Community Awards.
Cr Marshall is also an Upper Lachlan Shire councillor. She has served on several tourism committees.
