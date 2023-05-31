Goulburn Post
Sydney Symphony Orchestra delights Goulburn audience | Letter to the editor

Updated May 31 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:30pm
The Sydney Symphony Orchestra performed to an appreciative audience on Thursday, May 25. Picture supplied.
The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre continues to bring to this area events which are always very enjoyable and often inspiring to us Southern Tablelanders.

