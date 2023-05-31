The Goulburn Performing Arts Centre continues to bring to this area events which are always very enjoyable and often inspiring to us Southern Tablelanders.
Last Thursday night (May 25) was no exception when we had the Sydney Symphony Orchestra give us an evening of high class performance. The string section kicked off with a performance of Grieg's Holberg Suite. Good Nordic sounds to make us tap our toes. Excellent string tone wafted into the auditorium.
This was followed by the oboe concerto by Richard Strauss, a composer who often evokes strange reactions in listeners, often due to his Nazi connections.
ALSO READ:
However, this is a lovely mellow piece, played (from memory) by the talented Australian musician, Diana Doherty. This was, for many, the highlight of the evening. Mellow melodies interweaving with orchestral comments. This performance was acclaimed justly by the large audience.
The happy, smiling face of the brilliant soloist increased our enjoyment. After the interval we were pampered by Beethoven, his first symphony. Not perhaps the best of the great masters achievements, but played with enthusiasm and verve.
As an encore, the orchestra played a movement by Joseph Haydn, who was Beethoven's teacher. We have come full circle. We left his inspiring evening and went out to a winter's chilly night, but we all agreed that we are lucky to have a facility such as the Performing Arts Centre on our doorstep. We look forward to succeeding offerings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.