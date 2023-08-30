Goulburn Post
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Photos

Celebrating the memorable life of Goulburn's Geoff Gulson

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:49pm, first published August 30 2023 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

School academia wasn't exactly Geoff Gulson's passion but he later joked the "sport was okay."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.